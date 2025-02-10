Weslaco Shooting Investigation: Suspect Arrested After Crashing at Checkpoint

Victim Injured in Early Morning Apartment Shooting

The Weslaco Police Department is actively investigating a shooting inside an apartment complex that left one person injured early this morning. Officers responded to an emergency call reporting shots fired at a residence on the 1700 block of Curzon Street in Weslaco.

Police Forced Entry to Assist Injured Victim

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim unable to open the door. Police were forced to break into the apartment to provide first aid before the victim was transported to a nearby hospital. Authorities have not yet released details on the victim’s condition.

Suspect Fled but Crashed at Checkpoint

Investigators determined that the suspect fled the scene in her vehicle shortly after the shooting. However, her escape was short-lived as she crashed into a checkpoint and was subsequently arrested by law enforcement.

Weapon Recovered; Charges Pending

During the investigation, police recovered a firearm near a vacant lot close to the crime scene. The suspect is expected to face formal charges tomorrow.

How to Report Information

Weslaco police urge anyone with details related to the case to come forward.

Weslaco Crime Stoppers: 956-968-8477

For official updates, visit the Weslaco Police Department website:

https://www.weslacotx.gov/departments/police

Authorities continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.