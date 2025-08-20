Weslaco Police Arrest Third Suspect in Auto Theft Investigation

Introduction

In a significant development in a cross-border auto theft investigation, the Weslaco Police Department has arrested a third suspect, Jonathan Perez, in connection with a stolen vehicle incident. This arrest follows the apprehension of two other individuals, Kimberly Silva and Leslie Alonso, earlier in the week.

The Arrests

Jonathan Perez, 24, has been identified as the third suspect detained by the Weslaco Police Department (WPD) in their ongoing investigation into auto theft. According to authorities, Perez was involved in driving a stolen truck into Mexico last Wednesday afternoon. His arrest is part of a broader crackdown on vehicle thefts affecting the South Texas region, particularly those involving cross-border activities.

Last Thursday, Kimberly Silva and Leslie Alonso, both teens, were taken into custody at the McAllen Hidalgo International Bridge. The pair had reportedly re-entered the United States with $10,000 after delivering a stolen GMC Sierra to Mexico. These arrests highlight the collaborative efforts between local law enforcement and border authorities to curb the illegal trafficking of stolen vehicles across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Community Involvement

The Weslaco Police Department is urging the community to assist in their investigation by providing any information related to similar auto theft cases. Community members who may have relevant information are encouraged to contact the Weslaco Police Department at (956) 968-8591. Public cooperation is vital in addressing the challenges posed by cross-border crime and maintaining the safety and security of the community.

Conclusion

The arrests of Jonathan Perez, Kimberly Silva, and Leslie Alonso mark a significant step forward in the fight against auto theft in South Texas. As the investigation continues, the Weslaco Police Department remains vigilant in its efforts to dismantle criminal networks and prevent further incidents. The department’s proactive approach and collaboration with border authorities underscore their commitment to safeguarding the community from the threats posed by organized crime.

