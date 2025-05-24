Weslaco Blaze: Fire Destroys Home, Vehicles on Tahiti Drive; Cause Under Investigation

Crews Contain Fire After It Spreads to Neighboring Home’s Roof and Attic

WESLACO, TX — A fierce house fire outside Weslaco city limits destroyed a residence and two vehicles early Tuesday morning. The blaze broke out around 10 a.m. at 316 Tahiti Drive, with flames quickly consuming the structure before help could arrive.

Firefighters from Donna, Mercedes, Edcouch, and Elsa joined the Weslaco Fire Department in battling the flames, which had already reached the roof and attic of a neighboring home by the time crews arrived.

“The original structure was boarded up, which made entry and fire control difficult,” said a Weslaco fire official. “Our priority became protecting nearby homes.”

Defensive Strategy Prevents Wider Damage

Because the primary house was unoccupied and structurally compromised, fire crews adopted a defensive approach, focusing on containment rather than entry. Their quick work is credited with preventing the fire from spreading further into the neighborhood.

No injuries were reported, and nearby residents were safely evacuated as a precaution. The intense flames also destroyed two vehicles parked on the property.

“It could’ve been much worse had it spread further in these windy conditions,” one firefighter said.

Fire Marshal Investigating Cause

The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal’s Office is now leading an investigation into the origin and cause of the fire. Officials have not ruled out electrical or accidental ignition but will examine the scene for signs of arson or other contributing factors.

Residents in the area are asked to report any unusual activity they may have observed in the hours leading up to the incident.

Helpful Links and Contact Information

