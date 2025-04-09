Now

Water Shutdown Scheduled Tomorrow for Main Line Repairs on South Padre Island

Service to be interrupted from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. along Padre and Golf Blvd for system connection work.

By Andrea Lopez
Published April 09 2025

Crews to Connect New Section of Water Main; Customers Urged to Prepare for Temporary Outage

A major water shutdown is scheduled for tomorrow as utility crews work to connect a new section of the water main system on South Padre Island.

The outage will occur from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., affecting residents and businesses along Padre Boulevard and Golf Boulevard, from East Constellation Drive to East Capricorn Drive.

Public Advised to Plan Ahead

Officials recommend that customers:

  • Store water in advance for drinking and household use
  • Limit water-dependent activities during the shutdown window
  • Flush taps briefly once service is restored

Crews will be performing essential upgrades to the water infrastructure as part of ongoing improvement efforts.

📞 For more information or updates, contact your local water provider or municipal utility department.

