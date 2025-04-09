Water Shutdown Scheduled Tomorrow for Main Line Repairs on South Padre Island

Crews to Connect New Section of Water Main; Customers Urged to Prepare for Temporary Outage

A major water shutdown is scheduled for tomorrow as utility crews work to connect a new section of the water main system on South Padre Island.

The outage will occur from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., affecting residents and businesses along Padre Boulevard and Golf Boulevard, from East Constellation Drive to East Capricorn Drive.

Public Advised to Plan Ahead

Officials recommend that customers:

Store water in advance for drinking and household use

for drinking and household use Limit water-dependent activities during the shutdown window

during the shutdown window Flush taps briefly once service is restored

Crews will be performing essential upgrades to the water infrastructure as part of ongoing improvement efforts.

📞 For more information or updates, contact your local water provider or municipal utility department.