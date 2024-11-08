WATCH & WIN TURKEY GIVEAWAY (RULES)

ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

“WATCH & WIN TURKEY GIVEAWAY”

SPECIFIC RULES

No purchase is necessary to enter or win; a purchase will not improve your chances of winning

These Specific Rules, in addition to the General Rules, govern the “WATCH & WIN TURKEY GIVEAWAY” (the “Promotion”). The General Rules contain additional terms and conditions that govern and apply to the Promotion and are incorporated herein by reference. A complete copy of these Specific Rules or a list of winners can be obtained at the offices of KFXV-TV FOX RIO GRANDE VALLEY AND KCWT-TV CW 21 (the “Station”), 801 N. Jackson Rd. McAllen, TX 78501, during normal business hours Monday through Friday (excluding holidays) or by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to the Station with a request for the rules and/or list of winners. In the event of a conflict or inconsistency between these Specific Rules and the General Rules, the General Rules shall govern. Any individual who enters, attempts to enter or in any way participates or attempts to participate in the Promotion agrees to be bound by these Specific Rules and the General Rules as well as by all interpretations of the rules by the Station and by all other decisions of the Station which are final and binding in all matters relating to the Promotion.

No purchase is necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Void where prohibited. All federal, state, and local regulations apply. Eligibility. This Promotion is open to all legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia, except residents of Florida and New York where the prize(s) value is more than five thousand dollars ($5,000), who are at least 18 years of age at the time of entry (except that residents of Alabama and Nebraska must be at least 19 years of age at the time of entry and residents of Mississippi must be at least 21 years of age at the time of entry) and who reside in the Station’s DMA. Promotion Period. The Promotion will begin on November 11, 2024 at 8am local time and will run through November 26, 2024 ending at 11:59pm local time (the “Promotion Period”). The Station’s computer is the official time keeping device for the Promotion. How to Enter.

Winner Selection.

Between the hours of 8am and 11pm, Monday through Friday on the dates of the sweepstakes, when the graphic appears on the TV screen with the image of a Turkey that runs across the screen, the third caller to call 956-661-6000 will instantly win $30. The winning entrant(s) will be notified immediately and may be awarded the prize (subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with the terms of these Specific Rules and the General Rules). Unless otherwise agreed, winner(s) must claim prize no later than thirty (30) days after initial notification.

Odds of winning. The odds of winning will depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize(s). Seventy-two (72) prize(s) will be awarded in the Promotion. Prize consists of thirty dollars ($30.00) issued in the form of a gift card to H-E-B.

SPONSOR: Station, KFXV-TV Fox Rio Grande Valley, KCWT-TV CW 21 RGV, Bert Ogden Auto Group, Agua Dental and Nava Law Group, P.C. located at 801 N. Jackson Rd. McAllen, TX 78501