Wanted: Urgent Search for Assault Suspect Roberto Sanchez in McAllen

The McAllen Police Department is reaching out to the community in a critical bid to locate Roberto Enrique Sanchez, a 51-year-old man wanted in connection with a domestic violence and assault case. This case has taken an alarming turn due to the involvement of a vulnerable victim, a disabled 15-year-old who was injured during the incident.

Allegations and Investigation

Authorities allege that Sanchez, whose image has been circulated widely, attacked a family member in a violent episode that escalated to harm a disabled teenager. The police are urging anyone with information on Sanchez’s whereabouts to come forward. He is believed to be driving an older model red Mercedes-Benz CLA sedan, a detail that could be crucial in tracking him down.

Public Appeal for Assistance

The McAllen Police Department has underscored the importance of community involvement in cases of this nature. “The public’s assistance is vital,” they emphasized, encouraging residents to remain vigilant and report any sightings or information that could lead to Sanchez’s capture. The safety of the community and the well-being of the victims are paramount concerns driving this investigation.

How to Help

Anyone with information about Roberto Enrique Sanchez or his current location is urged to contact the McAllen Police Department immediately at (956) 687-8477. The cooperation of the local community is essential in ensuring swift justice and preventing further harm.

Resources and Contacts

For more information about the McAllen Police Department and their efforts, visit their official website at McAllen Police Department.