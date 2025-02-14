Wanted: Hidalgo County Deputies Seek Alejandro Barra-Perez for Theft

Authorities Request Public’s Help in Locating Suspect

Hidalgo County deputies are asking for the community’s assistance in finding Alejandro Barra-Perez, a 31-year-old suspect wanted for theft of property.

Perez was last seen in Donna, Texas, and authorities urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward.

How to Report Tips Anonymously

Law enforcement officials encourage residents to report any tips regarding Perez’s location by contacting Crime Stoppers.

If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and in some cases, a reward may be available for information leading to an arrest.

Stay Vigilant & Help Keep Hidalgo County Safe

Authorities remind the public that suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty, but citizen involvement plays a crucial role in maintaining community safety.

For the latest updates on wanted suspects or ongoing investigations, visit:

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office – https://www.hidalgocounty.us

Texas Crime Stoppers – https://www.texascrimestoppers.org

Help law enforcement keep Hidalgo County safe by reporting any relevant information.