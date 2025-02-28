Wanted for Murder: Hidalgo County Sheriff Seeks Public Help to Locate Araceli Jimenez Arredondo and Hector Manuel Gonzalez

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Tips on Murder Suspects in Edinburg

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is urging the public to help locate two murder suspects, Araceli Jimenez Arredondo and Hector Manuel Gonzalez, who are currently on the run. Last seen in Edinburg, Texas, these individuals are wanted in connection with a recent murder, and authorities are turning to the community for assistance in capturing them.

Details on the Murder Investigation in Edinburg

Araceli Jimenez Arredondo and Hector Manuel Gonzalez are both linked to a murder case under investigation by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement has not yet released full details about the crime but is actively searching for the suspects, urging anyone with information to come forward.

How to Help Locate the Wanted Suspects

If you know the whereabouts of Araceli Jimenez Arredondo or Hector Manuel Gonzalez, authorities encourage you to contact Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477. Your tip can remain anonymous, and you could be eligible for a reward for providing information that leads to an arrest.

Why Your Help Matters in this Case

Public assistance is crucial in solving murder investigations, and tips from the community can often be the key to solving cases like this. The sheriff’s office stresses that these suspects should be considered dangerous, and they are urging anyone with information to come forward immediately.

Stay Informed on Updates

For further details on this ongoing investigation, stay tuned to local news outlets. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is committed to keeping the community safe and bringing justice to the victims. as the investigation progresses.