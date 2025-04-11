Surveillance footage captures dispute on North 8th Street; officers seek to check well-being of those involved.
Visa Revocations Hit Texas Universities, Including UTRGV
More than 300 international students nationwide impacted as DHS launches digital history task force and monitors social media.
91 Texas Students Affected as Federal Agencies Expand Oversight of Foreign Nationals in U.S. Higher Education
The U.S. Department of State has revoked student visas for more than 300 international students nationwide, including 91 in Texas, as part of a sweeping review effort coordinated with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
Among the impacted institutions is the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV), where nine students were affected. The University of North Texas reported the highest number in the state, with 27 students losing visa status.
Seven Texas universities confirmed they were notified of the visa cancellations, according to reporting from the Texas Tribune.
DHS Cites Social Media Monitoring, Digital History Task Force
The move follows a DHS announcement that it will begin monitoring the social media activity of international students for anti-Semitic content. Additionally, the agency plans to launch a task force to review the digital history of 1.5 million foreign students currently in the U.S.
Federal officials have not released detailed criteria for the visa cancellations or what specific types of online behavior may prompt review.
Nationwide Impact and University Concerns
The policy shift has affected universities across at least 24 states, raising concerns among higher education officials about the impact on campus diversity, academic freedom, and student well-being.
📞 Affected students are encouraged to consult with their university’s international student office or an immigration attorney for guidance on their legal status and next steps.
