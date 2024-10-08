Victim of Edinburg Crash Identified as Carlos Talamantes III; Alcohol Suspected as a Factor
Carlos Clements III, 32, died from injuries sustained in a Saturday morning crash; authorities believe alcohol may have been involved.
Published October 8, 2024
Authorities in Edinburg have identified the victim of a fatal crash that occurred early Saturday morning as Carlos Talamantes III, 32. Clements died late Sunday from injuries sustained during the accident, which took place at around 2 a.m. on the 2300 block of West Sprague Street. Investigators with the Edinburg Police Department believe that alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the incident.
Details of the Crash
The tragic crash occurred when a silver car overturned into a nearby canal, trapping Talamantes and a female passenger inside. Emergency responders arrived at the scene to find Talamantes unconscious and in critical condition, while the woman suffered minor injuries. Despite efforts by officers to resuscitate Talamantes , he succumbed to his injuries the following night.
The woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, was treated at the scene and did not require hospitalization.
Police Issue Warning Against Drunk Driving
As the investigation continues, Edinburg PD is using this case to remind the community of the dangers of drunk driving. A spokesperson from the department emphasized the need for responsible decision-making when alcohol is involved.
“If you’re driving and you’re with someone else, have a plan,” the spokesperson advised. “If one individual is not fit to drive, call someone for both of you, or consider using a rideshare service.”
Police are urging residents to choose rideshare options such as Uber or Lyft if they plan to consume alcohol, rather than risking their lives and the lives of others by driving under the influence.
Impact on the Community
The incident is particularly poignant for the Edinburg Police Department, as it comes just over a week after Officer Juan Jay Hernandez was injured in a separate DUI-related crash. Hernandez is currently recovering at home after being struck by an intoxicated driver while on duty. The department expressed its sorrow over the loss of Clements and its frustration with the continued prevalence of drunk driving.
“This case hits close to home,” an Edinburg PD representative shared. “We have seen firsthand the impact of drunk driving on our community and on our own officers.”
Investigation Ongoing
The investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing, and Edinburg PD is still gathering information to determine exactly how long the vehicle was submerged under water. The department is working to understand the full timeline and whether any additional factors contributed to the accident.
A Tragic Reminder
Carlos Talamantes III’s untimely death serves as a sobering reminder of the risks associated with driving under the influence. The Edinburg Police Department is urging all drivers to think twice before getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol. Choosing a safe ride home can mean the difference between life and death.
