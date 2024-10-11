Veteran-Owned Business in Mission Leads Local Effort to Aid Hurricane Milton Survivors

In the wake of the third hurricane to hit Florida this year, a local business in Mission, Texas, is stepping up to support those affected.

Veteran-Owned Business Spearheads Aid Efforts

Five by Five Brewing Company, a veteran-owned business located in the City of Mission, is leading the charge locally to aid Floridians in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton. The storms have wreaked havoc across the state, leaving residents without access to daily necessities such as food, water, medicine, and clothing. In response to the escalating crisis, the brewery has announced that it will be accepting donations this weekend to help those affected by the natural disasters.

Call for Essential Donations

The company is appealing to the community to donate essentials like water, electrolyte drinks, baby wipes, non-perishable food items, baby formula, medical supplies, hygiene supplies, and even clothing. The owners have expressed gratitude for the support received from their community, stating it’s been nothing short of amazing.

Donation Drop-Off Details

Those wishing to contribute can drop off their donations this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Five by Five Brewing Company, located at 801 Bryan Road in Mission. The loaded trucks and trailers will then transport the collected supplies to Florida on the following Monday. For additional information, interested parties can contact Luis Espindola at (714) 552-9164. As the brewing company continues to rally the community in support of hurricane victims, it echoes a sentiment that is resonant in many hearts: ‘This could have been us.’