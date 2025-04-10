Hidalgo County authorities investigate incident after witness says victim fell into water during fishing trip; autopsy ordered.
Valley Man Believed Found Dead on Mexican Beach After Going Missing April 6
Body discovered at Baghdad Beach in Matamoros may be Moises Herrera; Cameron County officials investigating timeline and possible SPI connection.
Authorities in Cameron County say a body found floating off the coast of Baghdad Beach in Matamoros, Tamaulipas may be that of Moises Herrera, a 33-year-old Valley man who was reported missing earlier this month.
The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference to share the latest developments in the case. While the body has not been officially confirmed as Herrera’s, authorities say the circumstances strongly suggest a connection.
Last Seen April 6; Red SUV Still Missing
According to police, Herrera was last seen on April 6, and his roommate told McAllen officers that he frequently visited South Padre Island. A red Jeep Cherokee, believed to be Herrera’s, was captured on surveillance video entering Cameron County at 2 a.m. that day. The vehicle has not yet been located.
A video posted anonymously on social media shows two individuals walking along the jetties at South Padre Island, but investigators have not confirmed a link between the video and Herrera’s disappearance or death.
Ruled an Accidental Drowning by Mexican Officials
Mexican authorities have classified the death as an accidental drowning, though the investigation on the U.S. side remains ongoing.
“We’re still piecing together a timeline and seeking any relevant evidence, including the missing vehicle,” Cameron County officials said.
Public Urged to Come Forward with Information
📞 Anyone with information about the case or the missing red Jeep Cherokee is asked to contact Cameron County Crime Stoppers at (956) 350-5551.
Fox News will continue following the investigation as new details become available.
