UTRGV International Students Sue DHS Over Sudden Visa Revocations
Four students seek reinstatement after losing status despite past minor offenses; lawsuit challenges fairness of DHS action.
Four international students at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) have filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) after being notified that their student visas had been revoked.
The students—three graduate and one undergraduate—were among those informed by UTRGV between April 7 and April 10 that they had lost their legal status in the U.S.
Attorney: DHS Action “Unjustified”
Attorney Marlene Doherty, who is representing the students, said their prior offenses were minor and do not warrant such severe consequences.
“These are students in good standing, working hard toward their education. DHS’s action lacks proper justification, and we are seeking immediate relief from the court,” Doherty said.
Part of Larger National Crackdown
The four students are part of a larger group of nine UTRGV students affected by the revocations. Nationwide, over 1,000 international students have reportedly had their visas canceled in recent months.
The move is part of a broader DHS initiative to scrutinize visa holders’ digital histories and prior records, including monitoring social media for alleged violations.
Seeking Restoration of Status
The lawsuit demands that DHS reinstate the students’ F-1 visa status and halt further enforcement actions until a full review is conducted.
📞 For updates on this case or resources for affected students, visit https://www.uscis.gov or contact a qualified immigration attorney.
