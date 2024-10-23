Urgent Manhunt Underway in Port Mansfield for Armed Robbery Suspects

Port Mansfield authorities have launched a massive manhunt following an armed robbery incident. Local police are keen to apprehend two masked men, who are believed to be behind the crime.

Robbery Incident Sparks Urgent Investigation

The robbery occurred around 2:40 in the morning near East Port Drive. The suspects are thought to have been driving a black car, which was noticed parked on Baffin Drive at the time of the incident.

Public Collaboration Encouraged

In a bid to expedite the arrest of the suspects, Port Mansfield police are offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to their capture. The public has been urged to come forward and assist the police in their ongoing investigation.

How to Provide Information

Anyone with information related to the incident or the suspects is encouraged to contact the Port Mansfield Police Department at 944 2522.