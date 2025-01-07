Urgent Call for Community Assistance: Stolen Black Chevy Camaro in Brownsville

Brownsville Police Department (PD) is calling on the local community for assistance to find a stolen black Chevy Camaro and the woman believed to be the culprit.

Identifying the Suspect

The authorities have released surveillance photographs of the woman believed to be involved in the theft. The images, which feature the stolen vehicle, provide key evidence in the ongoing investigation. The police urge anyone with any information about her or the vehicle to come forward.

How to Help

Any member of the community with information related to the case is encouraged to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 546-8477. You can contribute to the resolution of this case, helping to maintain the safety and security of our community. Your help can make a difference.