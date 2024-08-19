Unveiling FOX’s Fall Lineup: From Dramas to Comedies with Hosts Ken Jeong & Joel McHale

FOX Gears Up for Fall with Star-Studded Preview Event

FOX is set to dazzle television fans with its 2024 Fall Preview, hosted by the charismatic duo Ken Jeong and Joel McHale. The event promises first looks at both new and returning series, setting the stage for a season filled with drama, comedy, and reality competitions.

What’s New and Returning on FOX This Fall?

Viewers can look forward to a mix of new and returning favorites. The drama lineup is stronger than ever with titles like “RESCUE: HI-SURF,” “9-1-1: LONE STAR