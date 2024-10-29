Unreported $65,000 Seized at Pharr International Bridge

A staggering amount of over $65,000 in unreported currency was seized at Pharr International Bridge, marking a significant bust for CBP agents.

Unreported Cash Found in Vehicle

The event unfolded last Thursday as a red pickup truck was referred for secondary inspection at the bridge. The agents made a startling discovery of hidden cash within the vehicle, leading to the seizure.

Driver Taken into Custody

Following the discovery of the unreported money, the driver of the truck was promptly taken into custody. The seized amount was subsequently claimed by the CBP agents, marking a significant bust in their ongoing enforcement efforts.