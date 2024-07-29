TxDOT Urges Drivers to Slow Down in Construction Zones

Drivers are being reminded to slow down and exercise caution when passing through construction zones. In Texas, there were 190 reported deaths in work zones last year, according to data from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

Safety Recommendations

In response to the alarming number of fatalities, TxDOT offers several recommendations to ensure the safety of drivers and construction workers. Raul Leal, a TxDOT spokesperson, emphasized the importance of attentive driving and maintaining a safe distance from other vehicles.

“They pay attention to their drive. Don’t be distracted. Of course don’t tailgate. You need enough stopping speed between you and the vehicle ahead. And of course, lastly, watch out for road crews,” said Leal.

Legal Requirements

State law mandates that drivers move over or slow down for emergency or work vehicles. Failure to comply with this law can result in a fine of up to $1,250. The law is designed to protect the lives of road workers and emergency personnel who are often in vulnerable positions while performing their duties.

The Importance of Compliance

With the high number of fatalities in work zones, it is crucial for drivers to adhere to these safety measures. Construction zones are often areas with unexpected changes in traffic patterns, reduced speed limits, and the presence of workers close to moving traffic. By slowing down and paying attention, drivers can significantly reduce the risk of accidents.

Community Impact

The safety of construction workers and drivers is a top priority for TxDOT. The agency continues to raise awareness about the dangers of distracted driving and the importance of following traffic laws in construction zones. Public cooperation is essential in preventing accidents and ensuring that everyone on the road stays safe.