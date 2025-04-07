TxDOT Reminds Drivers to Check Road Conditions After Valley Flooding

Travelers Urged to Use Online and Phone Resources Before Driving in Storm-Affected Areas

Following recent flooding across the Rio Grande Valley, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is reminding the public to use official road condition tools to stay safe and avoid travel disruptions.

With hurricane season set to begin on June 1, officials say now is the time to become familiar with resources that can help drivers navigate safely through changing conditions.

Where to Check Conditions

🚗 Visit https://drivetexas.org

📞 Or call 1-800-452-9292

These services provide real-time updates on road closures, construction, flood-prone areas, and travel alerts statewide.

“We want everyone to plan ahead, especially during hurricane season and after major weather events like last week’s storms,” a TxDOT representative said.

Preparedness Saves Lives

Officials stress that staying informed can prevent dangerous encounters with flooded roadways and save lives.

TxDOT also encourages residents to never drive through standing water, and to report unsafe road conditions to local authorities.