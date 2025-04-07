Jorge Enriquez Saldana Gonzalez held without bond after confessing to shooting woman outside Sandra’s Bar; investigation ongoing.
TxDOT Reminds Drivers to Check Road Conditions After Valley Flooding
Officials urge use of DriveTexas.org and hotline ahead of hurricane season beginning June 1.
TxDOT Reminds Drivers to Check Road Conditions After Valley Flooding
Travelers Urged to Use Online and Phone Resources Before Driving in Storm-Affected Areas
Following recent flooding across the Rio Grande Valley, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is reminding the public to use official road condition tools to stay safe and avoid travel disruptions.
With hurricane season set to begin on June 1, officials say now is the time to become familiar with resources that can help drivers navigate safely through changing conditions.
Where to Check Conditions
🚗 Visit https://drivetexas.org
📞 Or call 1-800-452-9292
These services provide real-time updates on road closures, construction, flood-prone areas, and travel alerts statewide.
“We want everyone to plan ahead, especially during hurricane season and after major weather events like last week’s storms,” a TxDOT representative said.
Preparedness Saves Lives
Officials stress that staying informed can prevent dangerous encounters with flooded roadways and save lives.
TxDOT also encourages residents to never drive through standing water, and to report unsafe road conditions to local authorities.
Stories You May Like
13-Year-Old Arrested in Elsa for School Shooting Threat
Teen charged with making a terrorist threat after text targeting IDEA Public School sparks community concern.
Donna Man Arrested for Gang Activity and Drug Trafficking in Multi-Agency Operation
Carlos Rodriguez faces drug manufacturing and distribution charges following joint Alamo and Donna police investigation.
Cesar Chavez March Rescheduled Due to Storm
LUPE’s 22nd annual march in San Juan now set for Saturday, April 26th due to recent flooding.
Selecting the Best Grades of Meat
Join Efren Salinas and BBQ expert ArnieTex as they explore the different grades of meat and how to choose the best cuts for your grilling needs.
City of Mercedes Resumes Mosquito Spraying Following Recent Flooding
Morning and evening operations underway; residents urged to check online for updated spray schedules and locations.
Brownsville PD Announces 21st Annual Golf Tournament to Support Community Programs
Event set for May 24; sponsorships and registration now open to support local outreach initiatives.
Man Arrested for Aggravated Robbery at Alton Hardware Store
Kyle Fernandez allegedly used threatening note and claimed he had a gun during mid-day heist at Los Pinos Hardware; cash recovered, case under investigation.
San Benito Police Search for Porch Pirate Caught on Camera
Suspect seen loading stolen package into white Toyota Camry; police seek public’s help in identification.
McAllen Warns Residents of Post-Storm Scams Following Severe Flooding
City urges residents to avoid unverified contractors and report fraud attempts after recent storm damage.
Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance
Enter for a chance to win four FREE tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance, happening April 23–27, 2025, at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, TX. Bring the whole family for a magical evening of fun and adventure on ice. No purchase necessary!
Edinburg Family Devastated by Flooding Struggles to Rebuild Home
Silva family of six lost everything after floodwaters filled their home; residents await county assistance for drainage.
Latest Stories
San Benito Offers Free Cleanup Services for Residents Affected by Flooding
Public Works Department providing drop-off sites and assistance for disposal of flood-damaged items through the week.
Internal Electrical Fault Causes Power Disruption at Brownsville-SPI Airport
BPUB clarifies utility systems were not the source of the outage; airport operations now fully restored.
Rigoberto Reséndez Jr. Found Guilty in 25-Year-Old Murder Case
Jury convicts Reséndez of aggravated assault in 2000 killing of Alfredo Ontiveros; sentencing set for next Tuesday.
ICE Agents Detain Two in McAllen During Multi-Agency Operation
Pharr PD, Border Patrol, and HSI seen at Jackson and Hackberry; details pending from federal authorities.
Edinburg Man Arraigned After Threatening Nine People with Gun
Moisés Isaiah Rodriguez faces multiple charges and $625K bond; federal prosecution under review.
Woman Hospitalized After Crash Involving DPS Trooper in Edinburg
Accident at McColl and Canton Road leaves pedestrian with minor injuries; DPS trooper uninjured.
South Padre Island Organization Urges Community to Donate Christmas Trees for Sea Turtle Conservation
Local group harnesses the power of repurposing Christmas trees to save sand dunes and protect sea turtles
Pharr’s New Year Celebration: Spectacular Ball Drop to Usher in 2025
Downtown Pharr to host grand end-of-year party featuring food, entertainment, and an iconic ball drop
Jimmy Carter: From Peanut Farmer to Peacemaker, the Legacy of the 39th US President
Former President Jimmy Carter, who brokered historic peace talks and won a Nobel Prize, dies at 100
Unveiling Health Risks: Cooking Oils, Urinary Habits, and Raw Milk
New studies highlight potential health risks linked to cooking oils, holding in urine, and consuming raw milk.
Human Smuggling Crisis in the Rio Grande Valley: A Deeper Look
The Texas DPS takes decisive action against human smuggling across the Rio Grande Valley, with penalties intensifying for those involved.
Knapp Medical Center Unveils Advanced DaVinci XI Robotic Surgical System
Newly introduced robotic surgical system promises enhanced patient safety and minimized pain during surgeries.
Donation Effort Underway in Pharr to Help Flood Victims
Volunteers collecting essential supplies through noon tomorrow at East Old 83 donation site
Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance
Enter for a chance to win four FREE tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance, happening April 23–27, 2025, at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, TX. Bring the whole family for a magical evening of fun and adventure on ice. No purchase necessary!
Sizzle and Serve: Unlocking the Secrets to Flavorful Fajitas
Discover the culinary secrets to preparing perfect fajitas, from slicing techniques to achieving the ideal marinade for a flavorful experience.
Man Charged with Murder After Fatal Bar Shooting in Alamo
Jorge Enriquez Saldana Gonzalez held without bond after confessing to shooting woman outside Sandra’s Bar; investigation ongoing.
Two Teens Charged in Separate Firearm-Related Incidents in McAllen, Police Seize Modified Guns
McAllen police arrested two teenagers in possession of firearms, including a fully automatic Glock with a switch, following reports of terroristic threats and weapon disturbances.
Super Bowl 59: Eagles Dominate Chiefs in Stunning 40-22 Victory
Philadelphia steamrolls Kansas City as Cooper Dejean scores on his birthday; Kendrick Lamar delivers a halftime show to remember.
Promoted