TxDOT Reminds Drivers to Check Road Conditions After Valley Flooding

Officials urge use of DriveTexas.org and hotline ahead of hurricane season beginning June 1.

By Andrea Lopez
Published April 07 2025

Travelers Urged to Use Online and Phone Resources Before Driving in Storm-Affected Areas

Following recent flooding across the Rio Grande Valley, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is reminding the public to use official road condition tools to stay safe and avoid travel disruptions.

With hurricane season set to begin on June 1, officials say now is the time to become familiar with resources that can help drivers navigate safely through changing conditions.

Where to Check Conditions

🚗 Visit https://drivetexas.org
📞 Or call 1-800-452-9292

These services provide real-time updates on road closures, construction, flood-prone areas, and travel alerts statewide.

“We want everyone to plan ahead, especially during hurricane season and after major weather events like last week’s storms,” a TxDOT representative said.

Preparedness Saves Lives

Officials stress that staying informed can prevent dangerous encounters with flooded roadways and save lives.

TxDOT also encourages residents to never drive through standing water, and to report unsafe road conditions to local authorities.

Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let's Dance

Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let's Dance

Enter for a chance to win four FREE tickets to Disney On Ice: Let's Dance, happening April 23–27, 2025, at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, TX. Bring the whole family for a magical evening of fun and adventure on ice. No purchase necessary!

