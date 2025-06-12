Two Undocumented Immigrants Discovered in Car Trunk

A routine stop at the Javier Vega Junior checkpoint on Highway 77 in Sarita revealed an unexpected and alarming discovery: two undocumented immigrants were found hidden inside the trunk of a vehicle. The incident has spotlighted ongoing challenges in border security and human smuggling along the Texas border.

The Checkpoint Discovery

During a standard inspection at the checkpoint, Border Patrol agents uncovered two Mexican citizens concealed in the trunk of a car. This startling find underscores the persistent issue of human smuggling operations in the region. The driver, identified as an American woman, is now facing charges related to human smuggling, a serious offense that carries severe penalties.

Highway 77: A Smuggling Corridor

Highway 77 is a known route for smuggling activities, with the Javier Vega Junior checkpoint serving as a critical point for intercepting unlawful crossings and trafficking. The checkpoint, named in honor of a fallen Border Patrol agent, remains a pivotal part of border security efforts.