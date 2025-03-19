Two Men Convicted in Deadly San Antonio Smuggling Case That Killed 53

Sentencing Set for June 27, Third Anniversary of Nation’s Deadliest Smuggling Incident

A federal jury has found Armando Gonzalez Ortega and Felipe Orduna Torres guilty in connection with the deadly 2022 semitrailer smuggling attempt that resulted in 53 migrant deaths and 11 injuries near San Antonio, Texas.

The men were convicted on three charges, all of which carry a potential life sentence. They are scheduled to be sentenced on June 27, 2025, exactly three years after the tragedy—the deadliest smuggling incident in U.S. history.

Justice System Holds Smugglers Accountable

Federal authorities emphasized that these convictions mark a step toward holding human smugglers accountable.

“These men ultimately led to their convictions, and one by one, we are seeing the consequences of human smuggling as the justice system prevails,” an official stated.

The horrific incident unfolded in June 2022, when authorities discovered dozens of migrants dead inside an abandoned, overheated semitrailer on the outskirts of San Antonio. Victims succumbed to extreme heat in what was described as a callous act of human exploitation.

Guatemalan Suspect Extradited

In addition to Ortega and Torres’ conviction, a third suspect was extradited from Guatemala to San Antonio last Friday. He will face trial separately in connection to the smuggling operation.

Cracking Down on Human Smuggling

This case has brought renewed focus on the dangers of human smuggling and the efforts by law enforcement to dismantle trafficking networks. Federal agencies continue to warn against the perils of illegal border crossings facilitated by criminal organizations.

Stay Updated on Sentencing & Legal Actions

For official case updates, visit:

U.S. Department of Justice – https://www.justice.gov

Authorities urge the public to report any suspected human smuggling activity to law enforcement or through the National Human Trafficking Hotline 📞 (888) 373-7888.