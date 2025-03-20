Two Arrested in McAllen Illegal Gambling Bust; Gaming Machines Seized

Police Raid Business on South 23rd Street, Confiscate Cash and Gaming Machines

McAllen Police Department arrested two individuals in connection to an illegal gambling operation that was being run out of a business on the 600 block of South 23rd Street.

The suspects, identified as Roberto Ramirez Gutierrez and Rosbel De La Fuente Hernandez, were booked on three illegal gambling charges.

Seized Items & Charges

During the bust, police confiscated several eight-liner gaming machines and cash believed to be linked to the gambling operation.

Both individuals had their bonds set at $9,000.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities continue to crack down on illegal gambling operations in the region, as eight-liner game rooms have been tied to other criminal activities such as money laundering and organized crime.

Report Illegal Gambling Activity

📞 McAllen Crime Stoppers: (956) 687-8477

Law enforcement urges the public to report any suspected illegal gambling establishments to help maintain public safety.