Trump Administration Revokes Legal Status for Migrants Who Entered via CBP One App

Parole Canceled for Thousands; Work Rights and Freedom at Risk for Asylum Seekers

The Trump administration is revoking legal status for migrants who entered the U.S. through the CBP One mobile application, marking a major shift in federal immigration enforcement.

Officials have begun informing migrants that their humanitarian parole has been canceled and that they must leave the country or face deportation, regardless of whether they have a pending asylum case.

Roughly 900,000 Migrants Affected

Approximately 900,000 migrants are believed to have entered the U.S. using the CBP One app, a system implemented to schedule lawful entry appointments at ports of entry.

Despite many of them actively pursuing asylum claims, the administration has signaled it may also revoke work authorization and begin detaining individuals as enforcement measures ramp up.

Legal Community Responds

Immigration attorneys are urging affected individuals to seek legal help immediately.

“This policy change could affect thousands of families and individuals who believed they were complying with the law,” one attorney said. “Anyone receiving notices should not wait—they need to speak with legal counsel right away.”

Broader Implications Unfolding

The move represents a broader effort by the Trump administration to restrict entry pathways and tighten immigration enforcement, even for those who used government-approved systems to enter the country.

📞 For immigration legal support, contact the American Immigration Lawyers Association or local nonprofits specializing in asylum and refugee advocacy.

Fox News will continue following this developing story.