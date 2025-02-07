Truck Theft Ringleader Wanted: McAllen Police Search for ‘Beto’ Torres

Authorities Target Organized Crime Ring Behind Stolen Trucks

McAllen police are on the hunt for Luis Alberto Torres, also known as “Beto”, who is suspected of leading a vehicle theft ring responsible for stealing at least five GMC and Chevy trucks in January.

According to authorities, Torres is believed to be in Mexico, but investigators suspect he continues to coordinate truck thefts in the Rio Grande Valley. He is facing five counts of theft and one charge of organized criminal activity.

Three Arrested, More Suspects Sought

Last month, McAllen police arrested three individuals connected to the theft of a GMC Denali:

Enrique Torres

Jessica Guerra

Luis Enrique Acuña

Authorities believe this network is behind a string of truck thefts across the region.

Recovered Stolen Vehicle in DPS Traffic Stop

On January 6, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers assisted in stopping and recovering one of the stolen vehicles before it was smuggled out of McAllen. Investigators were able to track the vehicle’s movement, leading to its interception.

Public Urged to Remain Vigilant

McAllen police warn that traditional theft prevention methods—such as steering wheel locks, parking in well-lit areas, and securing vehicles with mechanical immobilizers—are still more effective than newer, tech-based security measures, which thieves have increasingly found ways to bypass.

How to Report Information

Anyone with information on Luis Alberto “Beto” Torres or his whereabouts is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers.

McAllen Crime Stoppers Hotline: 956-687-8477

For official updates, visit the McAllen Police Department website:

https://www.mcallen.net/departments/pd

Authorities continue their efforts to dismantle this vehicle theft ring and prevent further incidents in the region.