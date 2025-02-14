Truck Crash in Donna Knocks Down Utility Poles, Injures Two

Crash Causes Road Closure on Valverde Road

A truck crash in Donna, Texas caused significant damage to utility infrastructure on Valverde Road after the vehicle lost control and crashed into multiple utility poles.

The accident forced authorities to close off Valverde Road between Interstate 2 and FM 485 for several hours while utility crews worked to replace the downed poles and restore power.

Driver and Child Sustain Minor Injuries

According to Donna Police Chief Gilbert Guerrero, the driver of the truck and his six-year-old son were treated for minor injuries following the crash. Fortunately, no other vehicles or pedestrians were involved in the accident.

Road Safety & Ongoing Repairs

Local authorities urge drivers to remain cautious on Valverde Road, especially as utility crews continue their work in the affected area.

For updates on road conditions and traffic advisories, visit:

Donna Police Department – https://www.cityofdonna.org

– https://www.cityofdonna.org Texas Department of Transportation – https://www.txdot.gov

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash, but road conditions have now returned to normal following the utility repairs.