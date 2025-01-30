Truck Accident Leaves Woman in Serious Condition: 34-Year-Old Struck in Elsa

Truck Strikes Pedestrian in Elsa, Leaving Woman in Serious Condition

A 34-year-old woman is in serious but stable condition after being struck by a truck while walking in Elsa, Texas, late yesterday evening. The incident, which occurred near the intersection of FM 88 and Fourth Street, has left both local residents and law enforcement awaiting further information as the investigation into the crash unfolds.

According to the Elsa Police Department (PD), Liliana Reyes was walking when she was hit by an 18-year-old driver, identified as Dellan Bermudez. The collision, which occurred under unclear circumstances, left Reyes with severe injuries, prompting her transport to DHR Health in Edinburg.

Teen Driver Cooperates with Authorities

Bermudez, who was driving the truck, remained at the scene after the accident and cooperated fully with the responding officers, Elsa PD reported. At this time, there are no charges against Bermudez, although the department has indicated that further investigation is underway to determine if any will be filed.

The tragic event has raised questions about pedestrian safety in the area, especially in the busy intersection of FM 88 and Fourth Street. While it is still too early to determine exactly what led to the accident, the incident highlights the potential dangers pedestrians face when walking near high-traffic roadways.

Community Impact and Concerns

Local residents are speaking out, urging for increased safety measures in pedestrian-heavy areas. “I walk near FM 88 every day, and it’s so risky out there,” said one concerned community member. “There’s a lot of traffic, and sometimes people don’t stop for pedestrians. Something needs to change.”

Elsa residents are particularly concerned about the intersection near where the accident took place. It is a central area with heavy foot traffic, and the incident has prompted calls for improved road safety features such as crosswalks, signals, and more visible pedestrian markings.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing, and authorities are looking into any potential contributing factors, including road conditions and visibility, as well as whether speed or distracted driving played a role in the crash.

What’s Next?

As police continue their investigation, questions remain about the future of the case. Will Bermudez face charges? And what can be done to prevent further pedestrian accidents in the area?

For now, the community remains on edge, hoping for a swift recovery for Reyes and answers about the events leading up to the crash.

Resources for Elsa Residents

For updates on traffic safety and local road conditions, residents can visit the following municipal resources:

Elsa Police Department : www.elsapd.gov

: www.elsapd.gov DHR Health: www.dhrhealth.com

For more information on pedestrian safety initiatives or to report hazardous intersections, Elsa residents can contact their local city council office at: