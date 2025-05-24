Authorities locate the suspect vehicle in a deadly Weslaco hit-and-run; search for the driver intensifies.
Trial Set: Jose Luis Villalobos to Face August Court Date in 2023 Santa Rosa Murder Case
Accused of killing 18-year-old Arturo and injuring victim’s mother, Villalobos will stand trial in Cameron County starting August 18.
Trial Set: Jose Luis Villalobos to Face August Court Date in 2023 Santa Rosa Murder Case
Accused Gunman Out on Bond Ahead of August 18 Trial
WILLACY COUNTY, TX — A judge has set August 18 as the trial date for Jose Luis Villalobos, the man accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old Arturo Sauceda, a student at Santa Rosa High School, in July 2023. The trial will take place at the Cameron County Courthouse, following months of pretrial proceedings.
The shooting occurred on the night of July 23, 2023, in San Perlita, according to the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office. Arturo’s mother, Lidia Villalobos, was also injured in the incident, suffering a gunshot wound.
Jose Luis Villalobos—identified as Lidia’s partner—was arrested shortly after the shooting and charged with:
- One count of murder
- One count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Despite the serious charges, Villalobos was later released on bond, raising concern among community members and the victim’s family.
Community Still Reeling from Tragic Loss
Arturo’s death sent shockwaves through the Santa Rosa community, where he was remembered as a promising young student and athlete. Vigils and fundraisers were held in the weeks following the shooting to support his family and honor his life.
“This is about justice for Arturo,” said Arturo’s father. “His future was taken in a moment of violence, and now the truth must come out in court.”
The prosecution is expected to present evidence including witness statements, ballistics reports, and forensic analysis to support its case. Defense attorneys have not commented publicly on their strategy.
Trial to Be Held in Cameron County
Although the crime occurred in Willacy County, the trial will be held in neighboring Cameron County, a common procedural decision in multi-county jurisdictions when court dockets or judicial assignments require relocation.
Security and victim support personnel are expected to be present in the courtroom throughout the proceedings.
Helpful Links and Contact Information
- Willacy County Sheriff’s Office: https://www.co.willacy.tx.us/page/willacy.Sheriff
- Cameron County Courthouse: https://www.cameroncountytx.gov
- Crime Victims Services – Texas Attorney General: https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/crime-victims
- Court Information Line: 📞 (956) 544-0849
Check with the Cameron County Clerk’s Office for public trial updates, docket changes, and courtroom access policies.
Stories You May Like
Appeal Denied: Brownsville Child Killer John Allen Rubio Remains on Death Row
Fifth Circuit rejects appeal in notorious 2003 triple murder; Rubio convicted of beheading his children, partner serving life sentence.
Threat Investigated: Edinburg Middle School Increases Security After Social Media Concern
District police confirm no credible threat at Edinburg Memorial Middle School; response follows gun arrest and earlier high school incident.
McAllen Crews Begin Trash and Debris Collection
City offering free compostable bags; residents urged to place debris curbside and be patient.
Threat Investigated: Edinburg Middle School Increases Security After Social Media Concern
District police confirm no credible threat at Edinburg Memorial Middle School; response follows gun arrest and earlier high school incident.
Weslaco Blaze: Fire Destroys Home, Vehicles on Tahiti Drive; Cause Under Investigation
Weslaco Blaze: Fire Destroys Home, Vehicles on Tahiti Drive; Cause Under Investigation
Hit-and-Run Alert: Brownsville Police Seek Driver of Black Pickup with Front-End Damage
Truck fled scene near 2200 Concord Place; Crime Stoppers offers anonymous tip line for leads on GMC or Chevy single cab.
FEMA Aid Approved: Federal Help Arrives for March Flood Victims in the Valley
Disaster declaration unlocks housing grants, home repairs, and loans for residents in four affected counties.
Launch Cleared: FAA Approves SpaceX Starship Test Flight for May 27
Residents near Boca Chica warned to expect sonic booms as SpaceX prepares third Starship test after two previous failures.
Mosquito Crisis: Hidalgo Family Overrun After Flooded Onion Fields Rot
Rotting crops near home fuel insect infestation; residents demand full cleanup as fumigation provides only temporary relief.
$80 Million Verdict Sparks Demand for Safer Streets
A landmark jury decision reignites the conversation on road safety and negligence.
Gun Scare: Third Incident Shakes Edinburg North High School
Social Media Post Leads to Student’s Arrest, Sparking Concerns Over School Safety
Latest Stories
DUI Tragedy: Two Lives Lost in McAllen Crash
Intoxicated Driver Faces Manslaughter Charges with a $600,000 Bond
Music Tragedy: Fire Destroys Brothers’ Home and Dreams
Local musicians Carlos and Miguel Álvarez seek community support after a devastating fire leaves them without a home or their cherished instruments.
Financial Crime: Brownsville Police Hunt for Suspect in Secured Credit Scheme
Authorities urge public assistance in locating suspect involved in hindering secured creditors.
Manhunt: Authorities Search for Sex Offender in Hidalgo County
Law enforcement seeks public assistance in locating a 39-year-old man wanted for non-compliance with sex offender registration.
Drug Bust Shock: 16 Pounds of THC Seized in Elsa Raid
Major Elsa drug raid nets significant haul of THC-infused marijuana and synthetic drugs, with three detained.
School Board Shocker: Edinburg Superintendent Placed on Leave Amid Safety Concerns
Public unrest over safety and infrastructure issues prompts decisive action by Edinburg CISD board.
Mastering Financial Health: Strategies for a Prosperous 2025
Experts reveal crucial advice on setting and maintaining financial goals for the New Year
South Padre Island Organization Urges Community to Donate Christmas Trees for Sea Turtle Conservation
Local group harnesses the power of repurposing Christmas trees to save sand dunes and protect sea turtles
Pharr’s New Year Celebration: Spectacular Ball Drop to Usher in 2025
Downtown Pharr to host grand end-of-year party featuring food, entertainment, and an iconic ball drop
Jimmy Carter: From Peanut Farmer to Peacemaker, the Legacy of the 39th US President
Former President Jimmy Carter, who brokered historic peace talks and won a Nobel Prize, dies at 100
Unveiling Health Risks: Cooking Oils, Urinary Habits, and Raw Milk
New studies highlight potential health risks linked to cooking oils, holding in urine, and consuming raw milk.
Human Smuggling Crisis in the Rio Grande Valley: A Deeper Look
The Texas DPS takes decisive action against human smuggling across the Rio Grande Valley, with penalties intensifying for those involved.
Community News: Roma High School Senior Shines in Media Program
Accidentally placed in a video production class, Nicolas Lopez found his true passion behind the camera—and became a standout storyteller at Roma High’s Gladiator Television Network.
No Results Found
The page you requested could not be found. Try refining your search, or use the navigation above to locate the post.
Fatal Hit-and-Run: DPS Uncovers Key Evidence in Weslaco Tragedy
Authorities locate the suspect vehicle in a deadly Weslaco hit-and-run; search for the driver intensifies.
Fatal Hit-and-Run: DPS Uncovers Key Evidence in Weslaco Tragedy
Authorities locate the suspect vehicle in a deadly Weslaco hit-and-run; search for the driver intensifies.
No Results Found
The page you requested could not be found. Try refining your search, or use the navigation above to locate the post.
Super Bowl 59: Eagles Dominate Chiefs in Stunning 40-22 Victory
Philadelphia steamrolls Kansas City as Cooper Dejean scores on his birthday; Kendrick Lamar delivers a halftime show to remember.
Promoted