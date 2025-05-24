Trial Set: Jose Luis Villalobos to Face August Court Date in 2023 Santa Rosa Murder Case

Accused Gunman Out on Bond Ahead of August 18 Trial

WILLACY COUNTY, TX — A judge has set August 18 as the trial date for Jose Luis Villalobos, the man accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old Arturo Sauceda, a student at Santa Rosa High School, in July 2023. The trial will take place at the Cameron County Courthouse, following months of pretrial proceedings.

The shooting occurred on the night of July 23, 2023, in San Perlita, according to the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office. Arturo’s mother, Lidia Villalobos, was also injured in the incident, suffering a gunshot wound.

Jose Luis Villalobos—identified as Lidia’s partner—was arrested shortly after the shooting and charged with:

One count of murder

One count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Despite the serious charges, Villalobos was later released on bond, raising concern among community members and the victim’s family.

Community Still Reeling from Tragic Loss

Arturo’s death sent shockwaves through the Santa Rosa community, where he was remembered as a promising young student and athlete. Vigils and fundraisers were held in the weeks following the shooting to support his family and honor his life.

“This is about justice for Arturo,” said Arturo’s father. “His future was taken in a moment of violence, and now the truth must come out in court.”

The prosecution is expected to present evidence including witness statements, ballistics reports, and forensic analysis to support its case. Defense attorneys have not commented publicly on their strategy.

Trial to Be Held in Cameron County

Although the crime occurred in Willacy County, the trial will be held in neighboring Cameron County, a common procedural decision in multi-county jurisdictions when court dockets or judicial assignments require relocation.

Security and victim support personnel are expected to be present in the courtroom throughout the proceedings.

Helpful Links and Contact Information

Willacy County Sheriff’s Office : https://www.co.willacy.tx.us/page/willacy.Sheriff

: https://www.co.willacy.tx.us/page/willacy.Sheriff Cameron County Courthouse : https://www.cameroncountytx.gov

: https://www.cameroncountytx.gov Crime Victims Services – Texas Attorney General : https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/crime-victims

: https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/crime-victims Court Information Line: 📞 (956) 544-0849

Check with the Cameron County Clerk’s Office for public trial updates, docket changes, and courtroom access policies.