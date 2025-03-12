Tragic: Father Accused of Killing 3-Year-Old Daughter Appears in Court

Edinburg, TX — A Hidalgo County courtroom was the setting of emotional tension today as Jose Manuel Uresti appeared before a judge on murder charges tied to the death of his 3-year-old daughter, Sophie Sky Uresti.

The arraignment comes nearly four months after the toddler was taken to a local hospital in November with visible bruising—injuries she would not survive. The shocking case has stirred public outcry and renewed conversations around child abuse awareness and domestic violence intervention in the Rio Grande Valley.

Multiple Charges Filed

Uresti is not only facing a murder charge, but has also been hit with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, among other related charges. The judge set his bond at more than $1 million, citing the severity of the case and potential flight risk.

Officials have released few additional details about the evidence, but the nature of the charges and the child’s injuries point to a violent and tragic end for young Sophie.

Mother Also Arrested

Authorities also arrested Wendy Soraya Rivera, the child’s mother, who faces charges for failing to respond to the abuse. Law enforcement alleges Rivera was aware of the mistreatment and failed to protect her daughter or seek help in time.

The case has brought attention to the legal accountability of both perpetrators and bystanders in situations involving child endangerment.

Timeline of a Tragedy

Back in November, the child was transported to a local medical facility after caregivers reported signs of trauma. Despite efforts by medical personnel, Sophie Sky Uresti was pronounced dead. An investigation quickly pointed to the child’s father as the primary suspect, and charges followed soon after.

Court documents and witness statements have not been made public, but authorities have said the abuse appeared to be ongoing.

Community in Mourning

The Rio Grande Valley community continues to reel from the heartbreaking loss of a child whose life was cut short under horrific circumstances. Local advocacy groups have called for improved education, intervention programs, and support for at-risk families.

“This isn’t just about one case,” said a spokesperson from a local child advocacy center. “It’s about the many children who are suffering in silence. This tragedy must be a turning point.”

Legal Proceedings to Continue

Jose Manuel Uresti remains behind bars at the Hidalgo County Jail. His next court date has not yet been scheduled publicly. If convicted, he could face life in prison or the death penalty under Texas law.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the case or suspicions of child abuse in other households to speak out.

To report abuse, contact the Texas Abuse Hotline at (956) 797-6700 or visit https://www.txabusehotline.org.

Official Agencies and Resources Mentioned