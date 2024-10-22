Tragic End to Search for Missing Space-X Employee Kevin Edward Escobar

In a saddening update to the search for missing Space-X employee, Kevin Edward Escobar, authorities have confirmed the discovery of his body near Boca Chica Beach.

Search Called Off After Body Discovered

Escobar, last seen swimming on Sunday morning, was found deceased shortly after 6:30 pm on the same day. The grim discovery occurred in the vicinity of Boca Chica, where the search operation had initially begun.

Coast Guard’s Exhaustive Search

Earlier in the day, the U.S. Coast Guard had announced the suspension of their search for Escobar after scouting more than 200 miles of ocean. Cameron County authorities have reported that Escobar was swimming with a coworker before he was dragged underwater by rip currents. His coworker, another Space-X employee, managed to reach the shore safely.

Officials Emphasize Safety Measures

The tragic incident has led officials to stress the importance of safety measures during water-related activities. They are urging the public to wear protective gear such as life jackets when swimming or boating and to always notify friends and family of their whereabouts.