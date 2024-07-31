Tragic Bee Attack Claims Life of La Joya Resident

82-Year-Old Man Dies in Bee Attack in La Joya

Last night, a tragic incident occurred in the city of La Joya, where 82-year-old Armando Garza lost his life in a bee attack. Our reporter, Alondra de Hoyos, spoke with authorities and family members to gather details about this heartbreaking event.

Incident Details

The attack happened at around 8:30 PM on PJ Garza Road. According to La Joya Police Department officials, Armando Garza was mowing the lawn when he was attacked by a swarm of bees.

“According to what we have, he was mowing the lawn. Mr. Garcia was mowing the lawn, and he was up there for quite a while. And something happened that triggered those bees, and he was completely attacked and overwhelmed by them,” said Lt. Manuel Casas of the La Joya Police Department.

Family’s Heartache

Garza’s nephew, Miguel Arcangel Garza Jr., shared the family’s grief, describing his uncle as a hardworking man who had been a mechanic and a professor. “He was my favorite uncle. I would always help in everything he did. He couldn’t get up. My brother said, why didn’t he run? Because he couldn’t run. He was 80 years old, and I would have to help him up sometimes,” Miguel explained.

Response and Investigation

Firefighters responding to the scene were also met by the swarm of bees. “They tried to approach the scene, which the fire department did, and they were immediately attacked by the bees. The fire department had their happy suits, so they were able to go in there and get this man to a safer place, closer to the ambulance. But at that point, he was already deceased,” Casas added.

An autopsy has been ordered on Garza’s body. Family members believe the attack was caused by Africanized bees, also known as killer bees.

Safety Advice

Experts advise against flailing your arms or swatting at bees during an attack. Instead, they recommend running as fast as you can. Authorities also stated that Garza’s wife was taken to the hospital after being stung while trying to help her husband. She was later released.

Border Patrol, Palmview PD, and firefighters assisted with special equipment to ensure no one else in the area was attacked by the bees. Officials confirmed that the area has been cleared and no further injuries were reported.