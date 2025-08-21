Jane Lynch and Jane Krakowski bring their wit and charm to host the 2025 FOX Fall Preview, spotlighting new and returning hits like DOC, Special Forces, The Floor, 99 To Beat, and more. Watch the full lineup reveal now.
Tragedy in Edinburg: Community Mourns Loss of Julio Cerza Soto, Jr.
Edinburg: Family seeks justice for Julio Cerza Soto, Jr.'s untimely death as suspect is charged with murder.
Table of Contents
Community Gathers to Mourn a Life Cut Short
The small town of Edinburg, Texas, is engulfed in sorrow as family and friends gather to bid farewell to Julio Cerza Soto, Jr. Soto, a beloved member of the community, was tragically shot and killed over the weekend. As the community mourns, questions linger about the motives behind this senseless act.
Devoted Mother Seeks Justice
Fox News interviewed Soto’s mother, Leticia Masanares, who expressed her grief and bewilderment over the loss of her son. “I don’t understand,” she lamented. “I just can’t comprehend it. I wish I knew what motivated him to do something like this. It was something we never expected and can’t make sense of.” Masanares is now calling for justice, urging authorities to prosecute Freddy Mireles, the accused killer, to the full extent of the law.
Dreams Shattered
Soto, who had been planning to open a mechanic shop in Reynosa, had his dreams abruptly ended. His aspirations and future were stolen, leaving his family and community in shock and despair. The tragedy of his untimely death underscores the fragility of life and the impact of violence on families and communities.
Suspect Charged
On Monday, Freddy Mireles was charged with murder. The suspect is currently held in the Hidalgo County jail on a $2.5 million bond. As the investigation by the sheriff’s office continues, the community watches closely, hoping for justice to be served.
Community Support and Resilience
In the face of this tragedy, the Edinburg community has come together to support Soto’s family. This collective resilience highlights the strength and solidarity of small towns, where every life is cherished, and every loss deeply felt.
