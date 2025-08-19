Freddie Mirelis: Freddie Mirelis, charged with murder, faces a $2.5 million bond after arraignment in South Texas.
Traffic Chaos at Vanguard Academy’s Van Gogh Campus Sparks Safety Concerns
Traffic safety: Parents voice alarm over new traffic policy at Vanguard Academy's Van Gogh campus in Pharr.
Introduction
Parents at Vanguard Academy’s Van Gogh campus in Pharr are raising alarm over a new traffic flow policy that they claim is creating unsafe conditions during school drop-off and pickup times. The policy, which mandates the use of Jackson Road as the sole entrance and exit for all students from Pre-K to 10th grade, has led to significant traffic congestion and heightened safety risks.
Parental Concerns
For many parents, the daily routine of dropping off and picking up their children has become fraught with stress and danger. One parent, who is pregnant, recounted a harrowing experience where her vehicle was nearly hit by a semi-truck traveling at a high speed. “I’m incredibly scared,” she said, highlighting the chaos of funneling over a thousand people through a single entrance. This sentiment is echoed by others who describe the situation as a disaster, arguing that what was supposed to streamline the process has instead endangered children and parents alike.
School’s Response
Vanguard Academy’s Van Gogh campus has acknowledged the concerns raised by parents. However, they have also noted some improvements in recent days, stating that all vehicular traffic entering from Jackson Road was cleared by 7:40 AM on a recent morning. The school remains committed to “continually monitoring and refining our internal traffic procedures to ensure both safety and efficiency.”
Call for Action
Despite these assurances, parents are not satisfied and are continuing to push for safer solutions. Their hope is to prevent a serious accident before it happens. The situation underscores a broader issue of balancing logistical efficiency with safety in school environments.
