Threat Investigated: Edinburg Middle School Increases Security After Social Media Concern

Precautionary Measures Taken Following Resurfaced Online Post

EDINBURG, TX — Edinburg Memorial Middle School saw a heightened police presence this morning after a concerned parent alerted school officials to a reshared social media threat that had circulated days earlier.

While the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) had already investigated the post and found it not credible, district officials opted to increase security out of an abundance of caution.

“We take all threats seriously,” said Edinburg CISD Police Chief Ricardo Perez. “Even if a threat is determined to be old or unsubstantiated, we follow protocols to ensure student safety.”

DPS and Local Agencies Assist in School Security

In coordination with the Texas Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement, officers were stationed around the campus throughout the day. No incidents occurred, and classes continued as scheduled, though some parents opted to keep their children home.

The school district emphasized that today’s law enforcement presence was strictly precautionary, meant to reinforce confidence and ensure rapid response readiness.

Follows Two Serious Incidents at Nearby Schools

This morning’s response comes just one day after a 17-year-old was charged with making a threat against Edinburg North High School and 18-year-old Kinsey Lira was arrested for bringing a gun and loaded magazine onto campus.

The proximity and timing of these events have left many parents on edge, prompting calls for increased communication and transparency regarding school safety.

“It’s every parent’s worst fear,” one Edinburg mother said. “We want to know our kids are safe—and that someone is listening when we raise concerns.”

District officials have reiterated their commitment to school safety and asked the public to avoid sharing unverified information on social media, which can lead to confusion and fear.

Helpful Links and Contact Information

Edinburg CISD Police Department : https://www.ecisd.us/departments/police-department

: https://www.ecisd.us/departments/police-department Edinburg CISD Safety Hotline : 📞 (956) 289-2300

: 📞 (956) 289-2300 Texas DPS School Safety Resources: https://www.dps.texas.gov

If you see or hear anything suspicious related to school safety, report it immediately to the district or law enforcement. Anonymous tips can help prevent real danger.