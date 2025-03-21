Texas Onion Festival Returns to Weslaco This Weekend with Food, Music, and Family Fun

Downtown Weslaco Gears Up for a Full Day of Festivities on Saturday

The beloved Texas Onion Festival is back this Saturday in Weslaco, promising a full day of family-friendly fun, food, music, and community pride.

Running from 10:15 a.m. to 10:15 p.m. in downtown Weslaco, the festival will celebrate the city’s agricultural heritage with classic attractions and exciting new additions.

“We’re inviting everybody to come out here and enjoy the Saturday afternoon—or all day—here in Weslaco. Enjoy the vendors, the food, the onions, and the music,” organizers shared.

Festival Highlights

Onion Eating Contest – Show off your taste buds and endurance in one of the festival’s quirkiest competitions.

– Show off your taste buds and endurance in one of the festival’s quirkiest competitions. Live Performances – Enjoy music from regional favorites like Chente Barrera , Los Garcia Brothers , and Solido .

– Enjoy music from regional favorites like , , and . Classic Car Show – Admire beautifully restored cars and chat with their proud owners.

– Admire beautifully restored cars and chat with their proud owners. Kids’ Rides & Family Activities – A great day out for children of all ages.

– A great day out for children of all ages. Vendors & Food Booths – Sample local cuisine, sweets, and onion-themed treats.

Admission Is Free

The festival is free and open to the public, making it the perfect way to spend a Saturday with friends and family.

Location: Downtown Weslaco

Downtown Weslaco Date: Saturday

Saturday Time: 10:15 AM – 10:15 PM

10:15 AM – 10:15 PM Admission: Free

Plan Your Visit

For event maps, schedules, and parking info, visit:

Weslaco Chamber of Commerce – https://www.weslaco.com

Whether you’re in it for the music, the onions, or just the good vibes, the Texas Onion Festival is ready to bring the heart of Weslaco to life this weekend.