Texas National Guard Assists in Processing Migrants Near Roma

Supporting Federal Agencies on the Front Lines

Texas National Guard service members are playing a crucial role in border security by assisting federal agencies in processing detained migrants near Roma, Texas. As part of ongoing area security operations, the Guard continues to work closely with law enforcement to strengthen efforts along the southern border.

A Multi-Agency Commitment to Border Security

This collaboration is part of a larger initiative to enhance security measures across the region. The Texas National Guard has been actively engaged in efforts to curb illegal crossings, prevent drug smuggling, and support local and federal law enforcement in managing the influx of migrants.

With border security remaining a key priority for state and federal officials, the presence of service members highlights the ongoing commitment to enforcing immigration policies and maintaining order along the Texas-Mexico border.

