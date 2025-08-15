Texas Leaders Urge Federal Action on Immigration to Address Workforce Shortages

Introduction

In a significant call to action, South Texas mayors and business leaders are pressing the federal government to address labor shortages exacerbated by current immigration policies. In a press conference held this morning, leaders from various sectors emphasized the urgent need for federal immigration solutions to support the region’s workforce.

Pressing Need for Immigration Reform

Key figures from Texas business and immigration groups, along with Valley mayors, are advocating for federal action to tackle labor shortages impacting local industries. The gathering saw calls for Congress and the Trump administration to pass comprehensive immigration reforms, including the president’s legal work permit plan. These leaders highlighted how the scarcity of legal workers is hindering community development and economic growth.

Agricultural Sector Challenges

Dante Gagliazzi, president of the Texas International Produce Association, shared insights into the challenges faced by the agricultural sector. With over 60 fruit and vegetable crops grown in Texas, only five can be harvested mechanically. The sector’s reliance on manual labor underscores the critical need for legal workforce solutions. “They want to hire people legally. It’s DC that’s stopping them,” Gagliazzi stated, pointing to the bottleneck at the federal level.

Impact of ICE Raids

The mayors of McAllen and Alamo voiced concerns over the ripple effects of ICE raids. These actions not only impact the families directly involved but also extend to the broader economy and job market. The mayors stressed the necessity of finding immediate solutions to stabilize their communities. “If we don’t utilize them, our economy will go down,” one mayor warned, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

Community Engagement and Upcoming Summit

In an effort to galvanize community involvement, Valley residents are being encouraged to contact their congressional representatives. The aim is to advocate for solutions that ensure both border security and workforce stability. An upcoming three-day policy summit in Washington, D.C., scheduled for October 22, will further delve into the Secure Border Act and mandatory work verification issues. This event promises to gather local congressmen and leaders for in-depth discussions on these pressing topics.

Conclusion

The call from South Texas leaders underscores a critical intersection of immigration policy and economic necessity. As the region grapples with workforce shortages, the urgency for federal action becomes ever more apparent. The upcoming summit in Washington, D.C. will be a pivotal moment for these discussions, potentially paving the way for impactful policy changes.