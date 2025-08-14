Texas A&M Kingsville Volleyball Team Inspires Patients at McAllen’s DHR Hospital

Texas A&M Kingsville volleyball Team Brings Smiles to McAllen

In a heartwarming display of community spirit, the Texas A&M University of Kingsville volleyball team visited DHR Hospital in McAllen today. Their mission was simple yet profound: to offer words of encouragement and bring smiles to the faces of patients. Armed with note cards, flowers, and cookies, the team spent the day interacting with patients, spreading positivity and warmth.

The visit was part of the team’s commitment to community service, which they pursue whenever they are not on the court. “We love doing this type of community service whenever we get a chance,” one team member shared. The initiative not only brought joy to the patients but also left a lasting impression on the team members themselves. “You can’t help but be close to someone when you see them being a good person and making someone smile.”

Major Sports Ownership Changes and Exciting Matches

In other sports news, a significant change is underway in the Western Conference. Tom Dundon, owner of the NHL team Carolina Hurricanes, has agreed to purchase the Portland Trail Blazers for over $4 billion. The sale, which was announced in May, marks a new chapter for the Trail Blazers as they transition to new ownership. Few hurdles remain, but the deal is expected to be finalized soon.

Meanwhile, in basketball, the final matchup between Wings and Liberty was a nail-biter. Fans were hopeful to see stars Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark, but with Clark out due to a groin injury, Maddie Siegrist rose to the occasion. Siegrist scored a career-high 22 points, leading her team to a narrow victory with a final score of 81 to 80.

Baseball Highlights: A’s Shine and Mets Run Out of Fireworks

In baseball, the Athletics are making headlines with their recent performance. Playing the second match of a three-game set, they managed to completely shut out Tampa Bay, allowing zero runs. The Rays, unable to capitalize on their opportunities, succumbed to a couple of blunders, including a run from an error and another from a wild pitch.

On a lighter note, the New York Mets faced a unique dilemma during their matchup against Atlanta. After scoring an impressive 13 runs, including six home runs—two each from Pete Alonso and Frankie Alvarez—the team ran out of fireworks. This unusual announcement was made via the Jumbotron, much to the amusement of fans. The Mets comfortably secured the win with a final score of 13 to 5, providing a much-needed boost for the team.

