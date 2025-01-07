Teenage Duo Arrested in Hidalgo County Shooting Incident

Two teenagers have been arrested following a shooting incident in Hidalgo County, where they allegedly assaulted a 16-year-old boy and stole his belongings. The incident occurred near the 1400 block of Kansas Street in rural Mission.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Investigation

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office reported that the assault took place yesterday. Upon their arrival, deputies found two teenage victims, one of whom was limping. The wounded teenager told deputies that the suspects stole their cell phones and $200 in cash.

Teen Suspects Arrested

Following the incident, both suspects were promptly arrested on charges of aggravated assault. The teenagers, whose identities have not been disclosed due to their minor status, are currently being held behind bars. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and further charges may follow depending on the gathered evidence.

Community Reaction

The incident comes as a shock to the rural community of Mission, leading to increased calls for youth engagement and crime prevention programs in the area. Local authorities are urging residents to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police.