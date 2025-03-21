Tattooed Venezuelan Men Deported Without Hearings as Families Demand Answers

Crackdown on Alleged Gang Ties Draws Global Criticism and Raises Due Process Concerns

The Trump administration is facing backlash after reports emerged that Venezuelan men with tattoos are being targeted for deportation under allegations of affiliation with the Tren de Aragua gang.

Among those affected is Fitzgerald Cornejo, a Venezuelan man who had been living in the U.S. and was scheduled for a court hearing in April to pursue legal residency. Instead, he was arrested in June 2024 and deported to El Salvador, where he has remained detained without contact with his family.

Tattoos Used as Grounds for Deportation

According to the Department of Public Safety, tattoos depicting stars, crowns, weapons, or roses are now being interpreted as indicators of gang ties.

“Having a tattoo doesn’t make them criminals. They must have their own political reasons, but we paid the price,” said a relative of Fitzgerald, who insists he is not affiliated with any gang and had simply been running a clothing store prior to his arrest.

No Due Process, Families Say

Fitzgerald’s family says he was denied the right to a hearing and was instead tricked, handcuffed, and placed on a plane to El Salvador—a process they described as “kidnapping.”

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro condemned Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele for accepting the deportees, calling the situation an act of “cruelty and kidnapping.”

“They were not given the right to a defense, the right to due process. They were tricked, handcuffed, put on a plane, kidnapped, and sent to a concentration camp in El Salvador,” Maduro said.

Trump Defends Mass Deportations

President Donald Trump responded to criticism by defending the deportation strategy, calling the men “criminals” and alleging ties to violent cartels and drug organizations.

“Criminals. Many, many criminals—murderers, drug dealers at the highest level, drug lords,” Trump said.

Salvadoran President Responds With Defiance

President Bukele responded to the international uproar with a post on X (formerly Twitter): “Oops, too late.” His dismissive tone has fueled further outrage among human rights advocates.

Families Left in the Dark

As of now, Fitzgerald Cornejo’s family has not heard from him since his deportation and fears for his safety in Salvadoran custody.

The controversy underscores growing concerns over the use of appearance and profiling in immigration enforcement and the erosion of due process protections for asylum seekers.

Stay Informed and Get Help

For legal assistance or to report suspected violations of immigration rights, contact:

National Immigration Law Center – https://www.nilc.org

– https://www.nilc.org American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) – https://www.aclu.org

– https://www.aclu.org Immigration Legal Resource Center – https://www.ilrc.org

As international pressure builds, advocates are calling for transparency, legal accountability, and humanitarian review of all deportation cases tied to the administration’s tattoo-targeting policy.