Suspect in Officer-Involved Shooting Near San Benito Remains Hospitalized

Deputy Still on Paid Leave as Texas Rangers Lead Investigation

Authorities have provided an update on the officer-involved shooting near San Benito, confirming that the injured suspect remains hospitalized in stable condition.

According to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy who fired their weapon remains on paid leave, in line with standard procedure for officer-involved shootings.

Texas Rangers Overseeing Investigation

The Texas Rangers continue to lead the investigation, though officials have not yet disclosed details about what led to the shooting. It is unclear whether the suspect was armed or if additional charges will be filed.

More Information Expected Soon

Authorities have stated that more details will be released as the investigation progresses. The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is expected to provide further updates in an upcoming press conference.

Stay Updated & Report Tips

For official updates, visit:

Cameron County Sheriff’s Office – https://www.co.cameron.tx.us

Texas Rangers Public Safety Reports – https://www.dps.texas.gov

Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.