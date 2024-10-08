Suspect in Fatal San Juan DUI Crash Appears in Court for Intoxication Manslaughter Charge

Carlos Manuel Garcia, the man accused of causing a fatal DUI crash that killed 21-year-old Robert Rios earlier this year, appeared in court today to face charges of intoxication manslaughter. The incident, which took place on March 26th on FM 495 in San Juan, left the Rios family grieving the loss of their loved one and seeking justice for the young man’s untimely death.

The Crash and Charges

On the night of the crash, authorities in San Juan responded to a report of a severe accident on FM 495. Robert Rios was pronounced dead at the scene due to the injuries he sustained. Garcia was arrested on suspicion of intoxication manslaughter, a charge that carries severe penalties under Texas law.

Victim’s Father Speaks Out

During Garcia’s court appearance, Robert Rios’s father expressed his frustration and concerns over Garcia’s release. He highlighted that Garcia has a history of DUI offenses, yet was not detained after previous incidents.

“I don’t know why authorities let him walk freely, even after his criminal record that shows he has been arrested in other cities,” Rios’s father shared. “He had a court date in May and another here in January for DUI. I hope the judge sees that and doesn’t free him.”

Rios’s father is urging the court to consider Garcia’s prior record and take appropriate action to ensure he remains in custody while the legal process continues.

Upcoming Court Date

Garcia is expected to return to courtroom 370 on November 26th at 9 a.m. for the next hearing in his case. The court’s decision will determine the next steps in what has become a highly emotional case for the Rios family and the community.

A History of DUI Arrests

According to court records, Garcia has faced multiple DUI charges in the past, raising concerns about his potential threat to public safety. Family members of the victim are questioning how Garcia was able to remain free after repeated offenses and are pushing for stricter measures to prevent repeat DUI offenders from causing further harm.

Seeking Justice

The Rios family is determined to see that justice is served and that measures are put in place to prevent future tragedies. They hope that the legal system will take Garcia’s history and the severity of the crime into account when considering his fate.

“We need to make sure this doesn’t happen to another family. My son was just 21 years old,” Rios’s father said. “One reckless decision has taken his life, and we’re left with a lifetime of pain.”