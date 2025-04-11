Supreme Court Orders Return of Deported Maryland Father from El Salvador

Chief Justice Pauses Lower Court Deadline, Mandates Government Action Without Specified Timeline

The Supreme Court has ruled that the Trump administration must return Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia—a Maryland father who was wrongfully deported and sent to a prison in El Salvador.

On Monday, Chief Justice John Roberts issued an order pausing a lower court deadline that had required the government to return Garcia to the U.S. by midnight. The Supreme Court’s ruling did not set a new deadline, but makes clear the government must act to facilitate his return.

Mistaken Deportation Sparks Legal Battle

Garcia’s case has drawn widespread attention after it was revealed he was mistakenly deported despite pending legal protections, and subsequently detained in a Salvadoran prison.

Immigration advocates and attorneys say his deportation violated due process and placed him in serious danger.

No Immediate Timeline for Return

While the Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Garcia’s return, the lack of a clear deadline raises questions about when and how the process will be carried out.

The White House and Department of Homeland Security have not yet issued public statements in response to the court’s decision.

📞 For legal assistance or support, individuals impacted by immigration enforcement actions are encouraged to contact civil rights legal organizations or immigration attorneys.