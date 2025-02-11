Sullivan City Commissioners Postpone Special Meeting on Mayor and Councilman’s Future

Investigation Into Councilman Villalon Sparks Political Uncertainty

A special meeting of the Sullivan City Commissioners, scheduled to address the future of Mayor Alma Salinas and Councilman Ruben Villalon, has been postponed to a later date.

The meeting was set in response to an ongoing criminal investigation into Councilman Ruben Villalon, who was charged with manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance along with two other individuals. The allegations have raised concerns about his position in city government and whether action should be taken by the commission.

Mayor’s Attorney Raises Concerns Over Political Interference

Adding to the controversy, Mayor Alma Salinas’ attorney told Fox News that there have been efforts to silence the mayor and prevent her from fulfilling her duties. While no further details were provided, the mayor’s legal team has indicated they plan to address these concerns in the next meeting.

What’s Next?

The rescheduled date for the special meeting has not yet been announced. The outcome of these discussions could have significant implications for Sullivan City’s leadership and governance.

How to Stay Updated

For official announcements regarding the new meeting date and further developments, visit: