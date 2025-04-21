The beloved pontiff passed away peacefully at his Vatican residence, remembered for championing the poor and reshaping the global Church.
Structure Fire in Weslaco Under Investigation; No Injuries Reported
Blaze damages unoccupied home on Rachel Street; firefighters prevent spread to neighboring properties.
Firefighters Contain Blaze at Vacant Home on Rachel Street Near Mile Ten
Emergency crews in West Cal responded to a structure fire this afternoon at an unoccupied residence on Rachel Street, near Mile Ten.
The Weslaco Fire Department quickly brought the flames under control, successfully preventing the fire from spreading to nearby homes.
No Injuries Reported
Fire Chief Antonio Lopez confirmed that no injuries were reported, and the home was unoccupied at the time of the incident.
“Crews acted quickly to contain the fire and ensure the safety of the surrounding area,” Lopez said.
Cause Under Investigation
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Authorities have not yet determined whether it was accidental or suspicious in nature.
📞 Anyone with information about the fire is encouraged to contact the Weslaco Fire Department or local authorities.
Fire Destroys U.S. Coast Guard Building on South Padre Island
Blaze sparked by generator malfunction; no injuries reported as investigation continues.
Autopsy Reveals Respiratory Infection Caused Infant’s Death at Hidalgo Daycare
No signs of violence or negligence found; daycare will not face criminal charges, police confirm.
Cesar Chavez March Rescheduled Due to Storm
LUPE’s 22nd annual march in San Juan now set for Saturday, April 26th due to recent flooding.
Selecting the Best Grades of Meat
Join Efren Salinas and BBQ expert ArnieTex as they explore the different grades of meat and how to choose the best cuts for your grilling needs.
Closures Alert: Major Lane Reduction Hits ITA Project Starting April 21
Westbound entrance ramp near Sugar Road shut down through April 25 as TxDOT crews repair concrete and railings.
Trailers and Equipment Stolen from Hidalgo County Drainage District Property
Sheriff’s Office investigating theft of county-owned items; public urged to report any leads.
Aggravated Kidnapping Suspect Arrested at Hidalgo International Bridge
Gonzalo Galvan Beltran taken into custody after CBP officers flag warrant from Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.
Beaumont Police Seize 1,300 Pounds of Cocaine Hidden in U-Haul Trailer
Florida woman arrested after K-9 unit helps uncover massive drug haul during routine traffic stop.
Mother Demands Justice After 7-Month-Old Baby Dies at Hidalgo Daycare
Authorities investigating possible negligence after infant found unresponsive at Little Explorers Education Center.
Jesse Edward Leatherwood Found Guilty of Intoxication Manslaughter in Death of Deputy Ruben Garcia
Cameron County jury reaches verdict after four hours; sentencing phase begins Monday.
Minor Arrested in Edinburg IDEA Campus Bullying Case After Viral Video
Student claims incident was retaliation; charges could rise to Class A misdemeanor with jail time and fines.
San Carlos Man Arrested for Brutal Assault on 86-Year-Old Father
Francisco Coronado Jr. faces felony charge after deputies find elderly victim with severe facial injuries during welfare check.
Two Women Arrested After H-E-B Theft and High-Speed Chase Ends in Brownsville
Over $800 in merchandise stolen from Weslaco store; DPS stops vehicle with PIT maneuver.
Police Searching for Suspect in Edinburg Supplement Store Robbery
$500 stolen from Shack Supplements and Chase location; employee threatened during incident.
Man Charged with Animal Cruelty for Abandoning Cat in Rural Edinburg
Sergio Sanchez arrested after cat found without food or water; case handled by Hidalgo County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.
Man Arrested for Stealing $4,000 in Equipment from Edinburg Church
56-year-old Noe Garcia charged with burglary after confessing to theft of instruments, A/C units, and chairs.
Protests Continue After Viral Student Assault at IDEA Campus in Edinburg
Mother of injured student demands justice; parents call for accountability and transparency from school officials.
South Padre Island Organization Urges Community to Donate Christmas Trees for Sea Turtle Conservation
Local group harnesses the power of repurposing Christmas trees to save sand dunes and protect sea turtles
Pharr’s New Year Celebration: Spectacular Ball Drop to Usher in 2025
Downtown Pharr to host grand end-of-year party featuring food, entertainment, and an iconic ball drop
Jimmy Carter: From Peanut Farmer to Peacemaker, the Legacy of the 39th US President
Former President Jimmy Carter, who brokered historic peace talks and won a Nobel Prize, dies at 100
Unveiling Health Risks: Cooking Oils, Urinary Habits, and Raw Milk
New studies highlight potential health risks linked to cooking oils, holding in urine, and consuming raw milk.
Human Smuggling Crisis in the Rio Grande Valley: A Deeper Look
The Texas DPS takes decisive action against human smuggling across the Rio Grande Valley, with penalties intensifying for those involved.
Knapp Medical Center Unveils Advanced DaVinci XI Robotic Surgical System
Newly introduced robotic surgical system promises enhanced patient safety and minimized pain during surgeries.
Donation Effort Underway in Pharr to Help Flood Victims
Volunteers collecting essential supplies through noon tomorrow at East Old 83 donation site
Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance
Enter for a chance to win four FREE tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance, happening April 23–27, 2025, at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, TX. Bring the whole family for a magical evening of fun and adventure on ice. No purchase necessary!
Sizzle and Serve: Unlocking the Secrets to Flavorful Fajitas
Discover the culinary secrets to preparing perfect fajitas, from slicing techniques to achieving the ideal marinade for a flavorful experience.
Pope Francis Dies at 88 on Easter Monday, Ending a Papacy of Humility and Mercy
The beloved pontiff passed away peacefully at his Vatican residence, remembered for championing the poor and reshaping the global Church.
Two Teens Charged in Separate Firearm-Related Incidents in McAllen, Police Seize Modified Guns
McAllen police arrested two teenagers in possession of firearms, including a fully automatic Glock with a switch, following reports of terroristic threats and weapon disturbances.
Super Bowl 59: Eagles Dominate Chiefs in Stunning 40-22 Victory
Philadelphia steamrolls Kansas City as Cooper Dejean scores on his birthday; Kendrick Lamar delivers a halftime show to remember.
