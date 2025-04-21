Structure Fire in Weslaco Under Investigation; No Injuries Reported

Firefighters Contain Blaze at Vacant Home on Rachel Street Near Mile Ten

Emergency crews in West Cal responded to a structure fire this afternoon at an unoccupied residence on Rachel Street, near Mile Ten.

The Weslaco Fire Department quickly brought the flames under control, successfully preventing the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

No Injuries Reported

Fire Chief Antonio Lopez confirmed that no injuries were reported, and the home was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

“Crews acted quickly to contain the fire and ensure the safety of the surrounding area,” Lopez said.

Cause Under Investigation

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Authorities have not yet determined whether it was accidental or suspicious in nature.

📞 Anyone with information about the fire is encouraged to contact the Weslaco Fire Department or local authorities.