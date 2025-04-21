Now

Univision 48 Valle Del Rio Grande
Entravision
News

Structure Fire in Weslaco Under Investigation; No Injuries Reported

Blaze damages unoccupied home on Rachel Street; firefighters prevent spread to neighboring properties.

By Andrea Lopez
• Fox Rio Grande Valley
Published April 21 2025

Structure Fire in Weslaco Under Investigation; No Injuries Reported

Firefighters Contain Blaze at Vacant Home on Rachel Street Near Mile Ten

Emergency crews in West Cal responded to a structure fire this afternoon at an unoccupied residence on Rachel Street, near Mile Ten.

The Weslaco Fire Department quickly brought the flames under control, successfully preventing the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

No Injuries Reported

Fire Chief Antonio Lopez confirmed that no injuries were reported, and the home was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

“Crews acted quickly to contain the fire and ensure the safety of the surrounding area,” Lopez said.

Cause Under Investigation

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Authorities have not yet determined whether it was accidental or suspicious in nature.

📞 Anyone with information about the fire is encouraged to contact the Weslaco Fire Department or local authorities.

Chief Antonio Lopez fire investigation Mile Ten Rachel Street structure fire Texas Weslaco

Stories You May Like

Latest Stories

More From Fox Rio Grande Valley
74°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms then Mostly Cloudy

Humidity: N/A%

Tonight
74°
Tomorrow
89°
Get Your 5-Day Forecast →
More From Fox Rio Grande Valley
Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance

Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance

Enter for a chance to win four FREE tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance, happening April 23–27, 2025, at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, TX. Bring the whole family for a magical evening of fun and adventure on ice. No purchase necessary!

Promoted