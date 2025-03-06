Stolen Truck Alert: Brownsville PD Seeks Suspect Who Fled to Mexico

Suspect Sought in Brownsville Auto Theft

Brownsville Police Department is actively searching for a suspect who stole a 2021 GMC Sierra from the 2100 block of Johnson Street. The stolen vehicle was later spotted crossing into Mexico through a port of entry in Douglas County.

Authorities are investigating the theft and border crossing, urging the public to come forward with any information that could help identify the suspect.

How to Help

If you recognize the suspect or have information on the stolen GMC Sierra, contact Brownsville PD immediately.

Report Information to Brownsville PD

📞 Call: 956-546-8477

Your tip could assist in locating the vehicle and apprehending the suspect.