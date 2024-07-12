Stolen Red Chevy Silverado: McAllen Police Search for 22-Year-Old Suspect

McAllen Police Seek Public Assistance in Locating Truck Theft Suspect

McAllen Police Department is actively searching for Robert William Painter, a 22-year-old suspect wanted in connection with the theft of a red Chevy Silverado. The incident occurred on June 27th, on the 200 block of East Camisa Avenue. Authorities are now seeking the public’s help to locate Painter and bring him to justice.

Painter is accused of stealing the truck in broad daylight, and surveillance footage has identified him as the primary suspect. McAllen PD has released his image and details to the public in the hope that someone may recognize him or have information on his whereabouts.

If you have any information regarding Robert William Painter or the stolen red Chevy Silverado, you are urged to contact the McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477. Tips can be provided anonymously, and those that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a reward. The assurance of anonymity is intended to encourage more community members to come forward without fear of retaliation.

Incidents like these underscore the ongoing efforts of McAllen PD to maintain public safety and combat crime effectively. The department’s commitment to working closely with residents is crucial in addressing and resolving criminal activities. Public tips and cooperation often play a vital role in the success of investigations.

For more information on this case or to view images of Robert William Painter, visit the McAllen Police Department’s official website or contact their office directly.

