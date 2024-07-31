Starr County Secures $9.4 Million Grant for Drought Resiliency

Starr County’s Union Water Supply Corporation (UWSC) has been awarded a substantial $9.4 million federal grant to increase drought resiliency in the region. The announcement was made today by Congressman Henry Cuellar, highlighting the importance of this funding for the community.

Enhancing Water Supply

The federal funding will allow the UWSC to add a second water source, addressing the critical need for water in Starr County. Currently, the Rio Grande River is the corporation’s only source of water, which poses a significant risk during drought conditions.

“Every year, you know, when this drought hits and it affects municipal needs, it affects agricultural needs. So this is why it’s a long-term project. But the money’s here almost $10 million that will be provided to make sure we find a secondary source of funding of water,” said Congressman Henry Cuellar (D) District 28.

Economic and Community Impact

Cuellar emphasized that securing a secondary water source is crucial for the economic growth of the county. This project is expected to create new jobs and help alleviate the water needs of residents and businesses affected by ongoing drought conditions.

The grant represents a significant step forward in ensuring that Starr County can maintain a reliable water supply, supporting both municipal and agricultural demands.

Future Prospects

The long-term project aims to bolster Starr County’s resilience against droughts and ensure sustainable water resources for the future. By diversifying the water supply, the county can better manage the challenges posed by droughts and promote continued growth and development.