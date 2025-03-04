Starr County Officials Thwart Smuggling Attempt, Repel Migrants Back to Mexico

STARR COUNTY, TEXAS – A coordinated effort between the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), U.S. Border Patrol, and the Texas Military successfully stopped a human smuggling attempt along the Rio Grande over the weekend.

Smuggling Attempt Caught on Video

Authorities released video footage showing an individual making his way to the Rio Grande to pick up two undocumented immigrants arriving on a raft. Moments after their arrival, law enforcement intercepted the group, preventing their further entry into the U.S.

One Migrant Detained, Others Turned Back

Officials confirmed that one of the undocumented immigrants was detained and handed over to U.S. Border Patrol for processing. The others were repelled back into Mexico as part of ongoing enforcement measures to curb illegal crossings.

State and Federal Agencies Strengthen Border Security

The Texas border continues to see increased efforts from law enforcement agencies working together to deter smuggling networks. DPS, Border Patrol, and the Texas Military remain on high alert, using surveillance, ground patrols, and rapid-response tactics to intercept illegal crossings.

