Spring Break Travel Alert: CBP Warns of Prohibited Items That Could Cost You

CBP Cracks Down on Illegal Imports

As spring break and Semana Santa near, many travelers heading to Mexico should be aware of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) regulations. Officials warn that certain items, including Freon and specific food products, are prohibited from entering the U.S. and could result in hefty fines or even visa revocation.

Freon Banned for Environmental Concerns

One of the major restricted items is Freon, a refrigerant commonly used in air conditioners and vehicles. According to CBP spokesperson Rick Power, Freon cylinders contain hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), which are harmful to the environment.

“They’re prohibited for personal use entry into the United States. If you bring in these items, if you have them hidden within your vehicle, there’s the possibility of a fine, and if you have a nonimmigrant visa, there is a possibility that we might be able to seize your entry document as well,” said Power.

Certain Food Items Now Prohibited

CBP officials are also cautioning travelers about specific food restrictions. Chicken bouillon products, which contain raw chicken, are now banned due to the risk of spreading diseases such as Newcastle disease and avian influenza.

“That’s one of the products that we’ve been seeing in question, but it does contain raw chicken product inside of it. So it is included in the list of prohibited items into the United States,” officials stated.

What Can You Bring Back?

While some food items are restricted, CBP has clarified that certain fresh produce, such as chiles and tomatoes, are now allowed since they do not pose a threat to U.S. agriculture.

For a full list of prohibited and permitted items, travelers are encouraged to check the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website.

Resources & Law Enforcement Contacts

