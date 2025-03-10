NOW
Spring Break Safety: Mission PD and DPS Increase Patrols to Prevent Drunk Driving

Law enforcement urges responsible celebrations as enhanced patrols run from March 7 to March 25

Published March 10, 2025

Law Enforcement Urges Caution as Spring Break Begins

With spring break already underway for several school districts, the Mission Police Department is reminding residents to celebrate responsibly and stay safe.

To prevent drunk driving and reckless behavior, law enforcement officials have launched an enhanced enforcement operation, which began on March 7th and will continue until March 25th.

“Using drugs or consuming alcohol can impair your judgment and lead to dangerous situations. Let’s celebrate responsibly and have a safe plan in place,” authorities warned.

DPS Safety Guidelines for Spring Break Travelers

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is also reminding drivers and vacationers to follow critical safety measures:

  • Respect speed limits and obey traffic laws.
  • Avoid distractions while driving, such as texting.
  • Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
  • Ensure all passengers wear a seatbelt at all times.

Law enforcement officials stress the importance of responsible planning, whether you’re traveling, attending parties, or staying local.

